New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83, 3,317,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,419,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.03.

Get New Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.