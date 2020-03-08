NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWT. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 512,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $361.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.