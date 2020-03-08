Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading Up 6.7%

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.03, 345,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 238,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $802.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.