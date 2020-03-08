Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Down 6.9%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 2,731,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,709,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

