NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NuVasive by 71.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

