Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,790,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 545,101 shares.The stock last traded at $15.04 and had previously closed at $14.89.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
