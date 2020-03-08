Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Down 6%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.08, approximately 953,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 695,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Omeros alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omeros by 62.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.