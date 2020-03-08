Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. ValuEngine cut Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.
Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 953,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Omeros has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Omeros by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Omeros by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
