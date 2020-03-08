Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. ValuEngine cut Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 953,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Omeros has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Omeros by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Omeros by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

