Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. 447,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,955. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $298.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476 over the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ooma by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

