Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oportun Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.62. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

