OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.54, approximately 148,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 87,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. William Blair began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.43.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

