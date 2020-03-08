Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 415,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,346. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.