Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KIDS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 178,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

