OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.45

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 20955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OVCHY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

