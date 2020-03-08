Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth about $12,218,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 382,035 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 286,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.