Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,684. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,814,000. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,300,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

