Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $267.71, approximately 1,030,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,068,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.26.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
