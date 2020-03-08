Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $267.71, approximately 1,030,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,068,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

