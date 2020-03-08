PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at B. Riley

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $10.25 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCTI. ValuEngine upgraded PC Tel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of PC Tel stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.51. 284,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.06. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PC Tel had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PC Tel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in PC Tel by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 189,817 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in PC Tel by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 283,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PC Tel by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in PC Tel by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

