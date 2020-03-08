Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.65, 1,785,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,394,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $476.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,163 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 870,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 853,470 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the period.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.