People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $502.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.50 million and the highest is $516.20 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $427.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 7,328,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,758. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.