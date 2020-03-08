PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,755,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

