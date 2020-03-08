PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of PFSW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 23,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,507. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PFSweb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in PFSweb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

