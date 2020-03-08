PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.91 and last traded at $180.07, 369,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 361% from the average session volume of 80,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

