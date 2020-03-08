PIXEL (PXL) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $832,002.00 and $100,182.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

