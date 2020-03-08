Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLUG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.07.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 15,998,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,181,328. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

