Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $44.04, 1,030,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 635,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Popular by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Popular by 88.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Popular by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

