PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given $52.33 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $52.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPD an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 250,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $7,235,000.00.

PPD stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. 795,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,786. PPD has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

