Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,931. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211,515 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

