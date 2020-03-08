ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Down 5.3%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.84, 3,451,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,403,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

