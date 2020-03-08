Proxeus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,186.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Proxeus has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a market cap of $706,249.00 and $1,186.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

