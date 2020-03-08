QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $11.16, approximately 818,912 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 540,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

QNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.51 million, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,619. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,841,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 69.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

