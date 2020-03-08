R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
R C M Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 14,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About R C M Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
