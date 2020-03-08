R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

R C M Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 14,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

