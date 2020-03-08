Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,939. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

