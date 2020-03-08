Ravencoin (RVN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.59 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $161.10 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, IDCM and QBTC. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,656,235,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, QBTC, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Graviex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Nanex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

