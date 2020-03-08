RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

RealReal stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 1,816,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,558. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.60. RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

