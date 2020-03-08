Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 2,062,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -224.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $16,571,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $4,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,387,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

