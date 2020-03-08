Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.68

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 322539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Repsol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

