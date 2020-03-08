Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.67 and last traded at $46.16, approximately 4,163,798 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,212,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,408.33.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,713 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.