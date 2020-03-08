Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $486.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.90 million. Rollins posted sales of $429.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 1,586,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,866. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.