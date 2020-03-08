Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,647.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $99,647.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

