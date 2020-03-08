SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.61

Shares of SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBHGF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.24.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $855.87 million for the quarter.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

