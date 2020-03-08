Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) Given $52.33 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $52.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schrodinger an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SDGR traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,116. Schrodinger has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $56.65.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

