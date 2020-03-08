Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.25. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

STX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

