Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 925,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.
In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Semtech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
