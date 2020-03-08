Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 925,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Semtech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

