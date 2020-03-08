Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Seneca Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Seneca Foods stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,480. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,544.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

