SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 14.6% Higher

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.35, 130,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 74,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

