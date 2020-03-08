Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,098,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 301,336 shares.The stock last traded at $0.61 and had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shineco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Shineco at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

