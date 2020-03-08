Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,098,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 301,336 shares.The stock last traded at $0.61 and had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shineco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
Shineco Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYHT)
Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.
