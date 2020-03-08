Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.