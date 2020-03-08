SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Buy”

New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKM. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 380,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after purchasing an additional 388,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,870 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 748,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,779,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 330,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 647,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

