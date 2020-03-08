SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce $750.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.18 million. SkyWest posted sales of $723.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

SKYW traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 1,145,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

